Once the man who shot and killed two rioters in Kenosha was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, Democrats had some crucial information for the narrative they wanted to push.

I wonder why a deranged white nationalist Trump supporter would show up to a protest with a rifle and start shooting people. https://t.co/gL1zpgj8J2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 26, 2020

That’s a neat way to frame what happened, Chris Murphy. Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley will see your framing and raise you:

A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15. He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives. Fix your damn headlines. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2020

Sorry, is that what happened?

No evidence of any of that https://t.co/dU9XPJQMnL — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 27, 2020

The New York Times says you're wrong. https://t.co/zPPn8E6NPo — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Indeed it does. Despite how well the emotional angle might play with your fans, Rep. Pressley, the facts — the actual evidence — simply don’t line up with your narrative.

I too don’t understand the concept of protecting oneself after being attacked. https://t.co/KMTzI4Wf6p — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 27, 2020

Liar. He drove there to stop your fellow activists from looting, torching, and assaulting innocents. Innocents like Robert from Keith’s Magical Mattress Store that was knocked unconscious by BLM activists who had torched the business. pic.twitter.com/uW8lOQWTuw — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 27, 2020

While it’s fair to say that the two men did not necessarily deserve to die, it’s absolutely intellectually dishonest to suggest that Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum had “assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.”

There is absolutely nothing life-affirming — for black lives or any lives — about rioting, looting, or arson.

burning down businesses is NOT "assembling" — Desk Hesk (@OruvTheHusky) August 27, 2020

How exactly was he affirming the value and dignity of black lives? pic.twitter.com/SPkMPOXlLa — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) August 27, 2020

That's not a cookie in his hand. It was self defense pic.twitter.com/7aq5nUfnPc — TOS (@Original_Shroom) August 27, 2020

Pressley knows this. But she doesn’t give a damn.

See, they need to get the lie out there quickly, so it solidifies before the facts can roll in. This is why people still believe "Hands Up, Don't Shoot." This is why people still believe "Trayvon was murdered for buying Skittles." They don't care about our lives. Just power. https://t.co/xDu5cfo1pM — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Bingo.

