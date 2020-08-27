Once the man who shot and killed two rioters in Kenosha was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, Democrats had some crucial information for the narrative they wanted to push.

That’s a neat way to frame what happened, Chris Murphy. Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley will see your framing and raise you:

Sorry, is that what happened?

Trending

Indeed it does. Despite how well the emotional angle might play with your fans, Rep. Pressley, the facts — the actual evidence — simply don’t line up with your narrative.

While it’s fair to say that the two men did not necessarily deserve to die, it’s absolutely intellectually dishonest to suggest that Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum had “assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.”

There is absolutely nothing life-affirming — for black lives or any lives — about rioting, looting, or arson.

 

Pressley knows this. But she doesn’t give a damn.

Bingo.

***

Related:

‘Start picking better heroes’: Seems the two ‘peaceful’ men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha had penchants for violence [screenshots]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony HuberAyanna PressleyChris Murphydomestic terroristJoseph RosenbaumKenoshaKyle Rittenhousenarrativewhite supremacist