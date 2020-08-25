Why is it that when it comes to Nikki Haley, the media can’t seem to find their intellectual honesty?

Remember Leslie Marshall last night?

Uhhh Nikki Haley is the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa pic.twitter.com/13XbIrOuXB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 25, 2020

The Washington Post took their own turn trying to slime Haley. Not only is she a privileged white woman, but she’s also a bald-faced liar:

Last night @NikkiHaley said about Iran "Obama & Biden… literally sent them a plane full of cash." Washington Post fact checked that as one of "19 claims" "drawn from Pres Trump’s arsenal of falsehoods." Their fact check says Obama & Biden literally sent Iran planes full of cash pic.twitter.com/nAueJUd5Cr — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 25, 2020

Yeah, but don’t you see? Nikki Haley’s a Republican and therefore a liar. She has to be.

They’re really doing this.

If it looks like a plane full of money and flies like a plane full of money… — MellieFab (@mellie_522) August 25, 2020

Sorry…two planes of money — MellieFab (@mellie_522) August 25, 2020

"The jump seat was empty so technically the plane wasn't full." — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) August 25, 2020

Okay but what you’re leaving out, Omri, was it was a $400 million ransom payment (even tho Obama denied that it was) followed by another $1.3 billion which Iran undoubtedly used to foment terrorism in the region & abroad. Okay upon rereading this it doesn’t make it sound better. https://t.co/RkiMM8aIeP — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2020

Lol I think the fact check boils down to “it wasn’t a plane full of cash it was actually two planes of cash one up front and another one a few weeks later.” An odd look to include to be sure. — Tempus (@tempustempus) August 25, 2020

But a look we’re used to from the crackerjack fact-checking team at the Washington Post.

I honestly don't believe they understand how fact-checking works. — David "not the baseball player" Wright (@UnrealDubya) August 25, 2020

They understand how it works when there’s a narrative to push.

I think that's the category of "True but false because we don't like it." — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 25, 2020

Bingo.

Mainstream media fact-checkers have increasingly adopted this format where Democrats get leeway for partisan framing but Republican claims are labeled false if there is even a possibility of a Democrat counterargument. Politifact is the worst with this approach. https://t.co/XSY1m66DS8 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 25, 2020

Dem accuses Paul Ryan of throwing grandma off a cliff, but that was clearly meant as a metaphor for Medicare cuts as part of entitlement reform= True 2 seconds later R accuses Dems of wanting to get rid of air travel in GND, but it’s only in the FAQ & not in resolution = False — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 25, 2020