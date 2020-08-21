Count NBA star LeBron James among those who aren’t fans of Donald Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear earlier this week:

NBA star LeBron James on Thursday said that he supports Goodyear, the Ohio-based tire company that has faced calls for boycotts from President Trump.

James, who is one of the NBA’s most outspoken players on social justice issues, has often been critical of Trump.

Watch for yourselves, just to see how outspoken on social justice and critical of Trump LeBron is:

We’re gonna have to stop you right there, LeBron.

Hey, he’s gotta draw the line somewhere!

Never:

He’s so stunning and brave, you guys.

