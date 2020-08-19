As we told you last night, Goodyear Tires is under fire after a slide from a training presentation went viral saying that Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire is okay for associates to wear, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material won’t be allowed:

And in response, President Trump is calling on a boycott of the company, tweeting “This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”:

Goodyear is, of course, an American company:

Trending

And they’re based in the must-win state of Ohio:

And their stock price is down on the news:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGoodyear