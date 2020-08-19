Sometimes, the New York Post gets it right.

But sometimes, they get it very, very wrong. This is one of those times.

If you didn’t see the horrifying footage of Adam Haner getting robbed and beaten bloody and unconscious by Portland BLM/Antifa thugs after they forced him to crash his truck, just know that in a sane world, there would be literally no justification for it. But the New York Post doesn’t seem to want to live in that world:

More:

The post appeared on Adam Haner’s Facebook page Sunday evening, referring to the police-involved death of Floyd and the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in North Carolina.

“George Floyd was a 46-year old felon, high on Fentanyl, and he got 4 televised funerals and 70 days of riots,” the post reads. “What does 5-year old Cannon Hinnant get?”

His Facebook page is filled with dozens of other memes, including an “all lives matter” post and one that says, “Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.”

Haner did not immediately return messages.

If we were Adam Haner, we wouldn’t return the New York Post’s messages, either. Seriously, what the hell do they think they’re doing?

His skirt was just too damn short, you know.

This is definitely reminiscent of an Andrew Kaczynski hit job.

Basically.

It’s really cooking. And you know what? They absolutely deserve it.

Disgusting. Shame on the New York Post.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

