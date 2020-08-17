All those mostly peaceful protests in Portland are going to get someone killed:

More from the New York Post:

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. “The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” the force said.

It was unclear what sparked the confrontation but “protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash,” the police statement said.

The mob was made up of Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants, according to Kalen D’Almeida the co-founder of Scriberr News, who shared one of the videos.

Andy Ngo shared multiple videos documenting the violent assault.

Warning: These are extremely graphic.

Horrifying.

What’s happening in Portland is sickening. Yet there are people out there who think BLM/Antifa’s cause is a just one. They think BLM/Antifa are the ones fighting fascism.

The fact that anyone — anyone — is still out there making excuses for and defending these monsters is just … it’s unfathomable. Indefensible.

