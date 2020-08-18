As Twitchy told you, Steve Schmidt went lower than low in an attempt to own Marco Rubio:

But for what it’s worth, Steve was just keeping in line with the Lincoln Project’s M.O. But don’t take our word for it … take the Lincoln Project’s:

So stunning. So brave.

We can only assume we’re supposed to admire them for their willingness to go down into the gutter. Who wants to tell them that’s not how this works?

Trending

Oh well. Guess it’s worth it as long as they’re winning the best hearts and minds!

Their hero would be so proud, don’t you think?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic National ConventionDNCThe Lincoln Project