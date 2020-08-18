Last night, Marco Rubio took a swipe (a well deserved one) at the DNC’s heavy reliance on celebrities to make the case for Democrats:

Well, that was just too much for the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, who decided to respond to Rubio the best way he knows how: like an utter garbage person.

Behold:

Good of Schmidt to tag the Lincoln Project to remind us what kinds of people are running that outfit.

And good of CNN analyst Asha Rangappa to chime in and echo Schmidt’s sentiment:

When you’ve got the likes of Asha Rangappa agreeing with you, you know you’re onto something.

Great job, Steve!

Tags: Asha RangappacommunismcubaDNCmarco rubioSteve Schmidt