This past Sunday night, Portland BLM/Antifa thugs forced a man to crash his truck, robbed him, and left him bloody and unconscious.

The Washington Post, to their credit, actually covered the incident. Unfortunately, this is how they decided to cover it:

WaPo really has a way with words, don’t they?

Yeah, good thing.

But the truth is so overrated these days.

