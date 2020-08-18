This past Sunday night, Portland BLM/Antifa thugs forced a man to crash his truck, robbed him, and left him bloody and unconscious.

The Washington Post, to their credit, actually covered the incident. Unfortunately, this is how they decided to cover it:

WaPo really has a way with words, don’t they?

well, whatever happened, he might have deserved it since he crashed his truck! — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 18, 2020

Also, how did the truck crash? — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) August 18, 2020

How did he get injured? Oh, he crashed his truck. Well good thing he wasn't punched or kicked in the head or anything. — Cal🦞 (@AnonymousStaffr) August 18, 2020

Yeah, good thing.

"Man savagely beaten by Portland mob following car crash". Shorter, clearer, truer. https://t.co/gs5EwedlhS — Brent Orrell (@orrell_b) August 18, 2020

But the truth is so overrated these days.