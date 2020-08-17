Portland protesters sure were busy last night.
Check twitter every morning to see how things went in Seattle and Portland.
“Swimmingly” is the usual answer.
— MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) August 17, 2020
In addition to beating a white man unconscious after forcing him to crash his truck, protesters also harassed a black man for defending a white woman they’d attacked. Because Black Lives Matter or something:
LAST NIGHT: Clearly racist BLM protesters shame a black man for defending a white woman who was robbed and beat by the BLM thugs
“We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” pic.twitter.com/Wbb1GXCpGv
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020
Is this what Justice for George Floyd looks like?
The use of the n word here is a term of endearment.
— Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) August 17, 2020
Oh, that must be it.
#BlackLivesMatter #theirony pic.twitter.com/3PZvoUMwC7
— AKerren (@AKerren73) August 17, 2020
Funny how that works.
If those thugs truly want the respect they’re demanding, they’ll take a page from that brave man’s book.
Proud of him for standing up to them and protecting her … true gentleman
— Chris Rice (@Chris_Rice) August 17, 2020
A real man facing a horde of cowards.
— Dan Teal ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@d_teal) August 17, 2020
Much respect to the guy in white. Hope he made it through the night alright.
— Electronzap circuits (@electronzap) August 17, 2020