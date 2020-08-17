Portland protesters sure were busy last night.

In addition to beating a white man unconscious after forcing him to crash his truck, protesters also harassed a black man for defending a white woman they’d attacked. Because Black Lives Matter or something:

Is this what Justice for George Floyd looks like?

Oh, that must be it.

Funny how that works.

If those thugs truly want the respect they’re demanding, they’ll take a page from that brave man’s book.

