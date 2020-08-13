Israel and the UAE have reached a peace agreement:

When something as historic as this happens, it’s often useful to take a look back on how we got here.

That’s where Thread Master Drew Holden comes in. To mark this occasion, Holden’s going for a leisurely stroll down Memory Lane, dusting off some of the best hot takes from people who said it couldn’t be done:

Trending

Otherwise, Drew’s just gonna have to keep doing these threads.

Which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

We concur.

***

Related:

For some unknown reason, Rep. Rashida Tlaib isn’t being completely honest about the U.S.-Israel-UAE peace agreement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesCNNDean ObeidallahDianne FeinsteinDonald TrumpDrew HoldenIlhan OmarJerusalemJohn BrennanNew Yorkerpeace agreementSteve SchmidtU.S. EmbassyuaeUnited Arab Emirates