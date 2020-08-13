Rep. Rashida Tlaib is very angry at the just signed peace agreement between the U.S., Israel and the United Arab Emirates, calling it another “Trump/Netanyahu deal” and saying “we won’t celebrate Netanyahu for not stealing land he already controls in exchange for a sweetheart business deal”:

We won’t be fooled by another Trump/Netanyahu deal. We won't celebrate Netanyahu for not stealing land he already controls in exchange for a sweetheart business deal. The heart of the issue has never been planned, formal annexation, but ongoing, devastating apartheid. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 13, 2020

The focus needs to be on promoting solidarity between Palestinians & Israelis who are joining together in struggle to end an apartheid system. We must stand with the people. This Trump/Netanyahu deal will not alleviate Palestinian suffering—it will further normalize it. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 13, 2020

Weird. She left out the part about UAE signing the deal. Why could that be?

She's leaving someone else out of this deal. Wonder why. https://t.co/nYHfW2eoJr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2020

It’s a real Scooby Doo mystery!

Rashida Tlaib is very upset about the UAE-Israel peace deal https://t.co/upn4fY6Tes — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 13, 2020

It’s a peace deal, Rashida. It’s GOOD news:

How did I know Democrats would be upset about a peace deal in the middle east? https://t.co/1QKflerfPY — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 13, 2020

Maybe this is why?

Antisemite, as I expected, is terrified the Arab Street has had enough of Palestinian refusal. The Arab Street wants peace and stability. Tlaib only prospers in a climate of hatred and bloodshed. https://t.co/UklcJaPV9K — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 13, 2020

***

Related: