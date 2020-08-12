There’s no two ways about it: now-former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best got screwed by the city she dedicated herself to serving and protecting.

If there’s a silver lining in all this, it’s that Best is now free to wash her hands of a mess she fought hard to prevent. And we can take some comfort in knowing that she’ll now have more time to enjoy herself:

Living her Best life.

Amen to that.

