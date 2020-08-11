Whoa.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation last night after the city council cut her salary by $100,000 as well as voting for massive cuts to the department’s budget:

BREAKING: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is resigning. Press conference at 11am Tuesday. Say Source: @SeattleCouncil, & actions over the last days, including a proposed massive pay cut, plus refusal to denounce marches to her house, reasons in decision.@KING5Seattle — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) August 11, 2020

So, the city council cut the salary of the African-American woman? How progressive of them!

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement Monday night, shortly after a city council vote to cut nearly $4 million from the department's budget. https://t.co/wykb2WUZkr — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

“This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time,” she said in a statement last night:

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is resigning. Here's the message she just sent to officers, hours after the Seattle City Council voted on cuts to the police department budget. pic.twitter.com/FxUj3UiL9P — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 11, 2020

This is not a good look for the city council:

Seattle's first black police chief is resigning after the city council quite randomly cut her pay and then let anarchists repeatedly surround her house https://t.co/cUppqHcZxm — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 11, 2020

And we’re looking forward to all the lib women out there calling out the city council over this (which they won’t do):

Progressive plan to cure Seattle of violent riots: 1. Defund Police.

2. Tell African American Chief of Police that she is worth $100k less than her white male predecessor.

3. Sit back and watch the violence fade away! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2020

“You’ve driven a powerful black woman out of a job”:

Wow. If true, I can’t blame her. City “leaders” are out of their minds and her department is being slashed & prevented from doing its job, in humiliating fashion. And congrats, wokesters — you’ve driven a powerful black woman out of a job. “Progress”! https://t.co/awcW237pQH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 11, 2020

Now, this brings us to Matt Yglesias, who is getting dragged by blue-check libs over this 100% accurate take:

Continued odd happenings in the Pacific Northwest where a 70% white city has hounded its Black police chief out of office as an act of racial justice. https://t.co/bSq4YWpC3k — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 11, 2020

No, it is not an “egregiously bad take”:

This is an egregiously bad take — Brett Hamil (@BrettHamil) August 11, 2020

Well, take that up with Vox:

This is why people don’t trust your commentary — Brett Hamil (@BrettHamil) August 11, 2020

A “yikes,” even:

Watch out, Matt. They’re coming for your job:

Think of all of the incredible writers SB Nation laid off so that this guy could continue to say things like this on a regular basis https://t.co/JY8ndeGqE2 — aaron (@AaronCampeau) August 11, 2020

And LOL:

