If you’re one of the people scratching their heads over the motives of BLM and Antifa right now, you’re not alone. The so-called “peaceful protests” don’t seem to be about fighting injustice so much as destroying stuff and threatening people’s lives.
Sean Ono Lennon summed up the cognitive dissonance quite nicely:
I’m unsure how this ‘fight racism with racism’ and ‘fight fascism with fascism’ strategy is supposed to succeed in anything but destruction and chaos. But maybe I’m just a Luddite.
— Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) August 7, 2020
Or maybe he’s just a rational person.
You're exactly right!
— Mike (@mike4libertyCA) August 7, 2020
Yep.
Are you sure this isn't helping to end racism and fascism?https://t.co/YXo8z10EcJ
— Smotey (@smoteysmote) August 7, 2020
In order to understand it, you first have to learn to disregard logic and reason. That's the first step.
— Cletus Bower Jr. (@BowerCletus) August 7, 2020
You've named the endgame: "destruction and chaos." That has been the objective all along.
— FinFinn (@SteffFin) August 7, 2020
Yeah it’s gone from “judge each person as an individual” to complete race & class warfare…at the behest of “virtue”.
Sad.
— DIAMOND DOG (@projectxpatriot) August 7, 2020
***
Related:
Sean Lennon slams journos for blindly parroting ChiComs’ COVID19 propaganda: ‘The official media have lost their legitimacy’