Imagine that John Lennon’s son got sick of all the wokeness taking the place of common sense with regard to the COVID19 crisis.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. It’s really happening. Sean Lennon’s no conservative — at least not as far as we can tell — but that doesn’t mean he’s not just as fed up with the rest of us with the media’s appalling conduct in the time of COVID19:

We live in a time that calling a virus that came from China, Chinese, is racist, (and arguably dangerous for Asians because: morons). Oh, and calling a virus that probably didn’t come from Spain, Spanish, well that makes total sense. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 20, 2020

Excuse me how the fudge is this breaking news? And why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know? https://t.co/3wu05HnMYO — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Feb 10 I had already ordered masks in January. Was joking about how full of Shinola the CCP were. Saying no one should downplay seriousness of Corona while the news was still comparing it to the flu. Just saying. https://t.co/DyTCPBbJnP — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation. Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist. The official media have lost their legitimacy. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Preach, Sean. Preach.

Dive into a bit of history instead of being upset. https://t.co/ZNC5EgX8tf — e-sushi (@originalesushi) April 1, 2020

Maybe read up a little: it’s more likely Spanish Flu came from China as did Black Plague. Either way this has zero to do with whether you can call a virus after country of origin. Saying Spanish Flu wasn’t from Spain is NOT an argument, it is a straw man. Back to bed please. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Damn.

Right on — VK2-Media Is CCP Propaganda (@2222vj) April 2, 2020

You're not wrong. — Billy Nichols (@Devilnutz99) April 2, 2020

Wow 100% spot on!! — The Captain (@TheCapt51407612) April 2, 2020

You sir, are rare and intellectually honest. Thank you for your common sense. — American Political Fun (@fun_political) April 2, 2020

Imagine…that. Kudos to you for speaking truth Sean. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 2, 2020

Sean Lennon definitely didn't turn out the way you might have expected politically. https://t.co/ItnPVopzDV — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) April 2, 2020

Wow Sean, surprisingly good call. Hope there’s more props than backlash for correct observations. — Connie Lingus (@judas_dixon) April 2, 2020

John Lennon's son is about to be canceled. He's getting hip to media bias. https://t.co/g2nQlmDn8e — RBe (@RBPundit) April 2, 2020

Holy shit @seanonolennon is red pilled!!! Amazing timeline we live in. — Koondey (@Koondey1) April 2, 2020

Had no idea Sean Lennon was this cool. https://t.co/2VYmOk793C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2020

We’d like to think this means that the objective truth will always win out in the end.

Oh, and by the way:

Although delightful, please know it is not absolutely necessary to quote the lyrics of Imagine to me as a response to each and every tweet I make. It may come as a shock to you but I am vaguely familiar with both the music AND the lyrics of this tune. Thank you. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 2, 2020

Heh.