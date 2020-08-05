Hope you’ve got your hankies handy, because you’re gonna need ’em.

It seems that the stunning and brave rioters destroying property, setting things on fire, and harassing innocent drivers and pedestrians are tired of having their antics filmed and broadcast for all the world to see:

Antifa and BLM are begging people to stop posting videos and pictures of riots because they're getting arrested 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4VRgKLHMYo — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 4, 2020

Guess this means that Andy Ngo, Julio Rosas, et al. owe these protesters an apology for jeopardizing their lives by documenting the ways protesters have jeopardized people’s lives (and property).

Or … not.

Counterpoint: Stop setting fires and smashing windows https://t.co/H5SI7WGFlU — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 5, 2020

Awesome! I am going to post more now that I know it is working! Thanks!!! — “B Mo” (@BradMorris13) August 5, 2020

There is no expectation of privacy when one is committing crimes in a public place. — The Intersect (@mburm201) August 5, 2020

One final point:

“At riots.” From the video directly. But, we are all being told these are “peaceful protests.” Now I am so very confused… — The Scotts the Limit (@ScottPage1) August 4, 2020

At least she called them riots. — Lisa Gerlich (@civiltwilight42) August 5, 2020

Hey, she did!

oh wait… so those really are riots, huh, interesting… I don't think she was supposed to say that out loud — RDDiazPR (@RDDiazPR) August 4, 2020

I caught that right away too, obviously she didn't get the memo lol — Jason Khamoro (@JasonKhamoro) August 4, 2020

But I thought these were peaceful protests. She just said they were riots. — Hollow Point (@Hollow_Point9mm) August 4, 2020

***

Related:

