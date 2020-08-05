Much has been made of Donald Trump’s recent performance during his interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, and understandably so. Even some Trump supporters had to acknowledge that it was a mess.

But if anyone’s got what it takes to outdo Trump, it’s Joe Biden. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt heard about his crazypants interview with CBS News’ Errol Barnett. Here it is again, just because:

BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

That display was shocking enough. But it turns out that Biden still had lots more to say:

Joe Biden explains how he's going to take on China… 🤔pic.twitter.com/aGilQv35jW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 5, 2020

“Explains” is being used very loosely here.

Oh man, good plan. Everybody, got that? — Alex R (@AlexPilotUSA) August 5, 2020

Huh? That sounds like 4 subjects in the same sentence and none of it makes any sense. — jafah (@jafah16) August 5, 2020

For those of you keeping score at home … don’t bother keeping score anymore. It’s exhausting.

Holy cow there’s more. https://t.co/ga5gH6ndJR — recLAiming my time ن (@LADowd) August 5, 2020

Just a bottomless pit of cringe.

What is happening right now? 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jason Robinson (@DrJRobinson23) August 5, 2020

Joe sure as hell doesn’t know.

And that was probably the 25th take and they just said the hell with it, send it out let’s go to lunch — Justin Knight (@j_knight34) August 5, 2020