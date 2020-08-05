Joe Biden, during his explanation of why he hasn’t taken a cognitive test, compared it to asking the interviewer, CBS News’ Errol Barnett, if he should take a drug test before going on air:

BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

Well, that’s quite the take! Asking a Black journo if he’s a junkie? At the National Association of Black Journalists convention, no less:

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

“Dude is a zombie”:

LMAO the worms have completely eaten his brain, dude is a zombie https://t.co/qeKrcfDT1F — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 5, 2020

Someone, stage an intervention:

This is genuinely sad. Biden deserves a better final chapter than this. https://t.co/pTWZ0bs3fz — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 5, 2020

And he forgot about his other cognitive tests?

Last month Biden said, "I've been tested and I'm constantly tested." https://t.co/Wbe4eArqop — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 5, 2020

But stick around until the end where he gets tongue-tied trying to say “physical and mental fitness”:

Watch until the very end. https://t.co/j7BnwSKi59 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 5, 2020

We doubt the media will report on this, however:

Everyone: Man that Trump interview w/ Axios was pretty bad Biden: Hold my beer https://t.co/XvhdHN7Wse — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 5, 2020

***