Last Friday, the Montgomery County, Maryland, Health Officer issued a directive prohibiting private, parochial, and independent schools from opening for in-person instruction until October 1 (at the earliest).

The following day, Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out against the decision:

Well, good news. He’s decided to do something about it after all:

Trending

No question the Montgomery County Health Officer’s decision wasn’t driven by concern for the welfare of children, but rather by pure politics and deference to teachers unions.

So, what’s next?

Count on it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: charter schoolscoronavirusCOVID19educationemergency orderLarry HoganMarylandMontgomery Countyparochial schoolsprivate schoolspublic schoolsschools