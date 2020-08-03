Last Friday, the Montgomery County, Maryland, Health Officer issued a directive prohibiting private, parochial, and independent schools from opening for in-person instruction until October 1 (at the earliest).

Montgomery County's Health Officer directs private and independent schools remain closed to in-person instruction until October 1st. — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) July 31, 2020

The following day, Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out against the decision:

I strongly disagree with Montgomery County’s decision to mandate the closure of private and parochial schools. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4pESSu93Tj — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 1, 2020

Great. Do something about it. @Marc_Elrich is destroying religious and private schools at the behest of the teacher’s unions. The public schools couldn’t get their acts together but the private ones have. They could have safely opened. Let them. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 2, 2020

Well, good news. He’s decided to do something about it after all:

I have issued an amended emergency order ensuring that local schools and school systems retain the primary authority to determine when to safely reopen their facilities. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/DGcF5EBxx6 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 3, 2020

No question the Montgomery County Health Officer’s decision wasn’t driven by concern for the welfare of children, but rather by pure politics and deference to teachers unions.

Boom! There it is. Someone is definitely thinking of running for president (or maybe senator). H/t @ConflictHurts. https://t.co/mulLzcByYf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 3, 2020

I’m impressed, tbh. Hogan is making the right decision here concerning private and parochial schools. https://t.co/PYygB16hVV — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 3, 2020

GP Hogan is doing the right thing here. Good for him, particularly as to near-communist and practically godless MoCo. https://t.co/17D8DGs0np — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 3, 2020

Democrat and union leadership ass duly kicked. https://t.co/MndeyJ9lRV — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 3, 2020

Thank you!! — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 3, 2020

Thank you @GovLarryHogan! This is real leadership and the hardworking parents that sacrifice for our kids are so grateful. — Ashley E. McGuire (@AshMcG) August 3, 2020

A governor who steps in on behalf of democracy and religious freedom and public safety all at the same time? I'm from NJ, so I've never seen anything like this. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2020

Hogan channeling Hogan pic.twitter.com/ctbyVHlo1g — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2020

Thank God. Great job @GovLarryHogan! Excited to become one of your constituents starting next month. Virginia has gone full bonkers, and I'm glad to see some semblance of balance and constitutionality in Maryland. https://t.co/gTmXzFZqZm — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 3, 2020

So, what’s next?

The Bulwark hit piece on Hogan will be pleasure overload. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020

The Lincoln Project ads against Hogan should be fun. https://t.co/WKB2jEvObg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020

Count on it.