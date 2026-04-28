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NYT: Sergey Brin’s Girlfriend Has Shown Off Photos of Him in a MAGA Cap

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 28, 2026
Twitter

You probably knew, but this editor pleads ignorance: he had no idea who Sergey Brin was until he read in The New York Times that he's the co-founder of Google. It seems that Brin is rebelling against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's billionaire tax, and he seems to be warming to the Republican side. The New York Times spoke with more than a dozen people close to Brin, many of whom were granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

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Teddy Schleifer's job description is literally to write about billionaires and their impact on the world for The New York Times. He teases his story with the excerpt that Brin's girlfriend, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, has shown off photos of Brin in a red MAGA hat.

The piece is lengthy:

Mr. Brin, 52, long showed little interest in politics. When he did, he embraced liberal causes: He donated to a campaign to defend same-sex marriage in California in 2008 and backed President Barack Obama’s re-election bid in 2012. He called President Trump’s election in 2016 “deeply offensive” in leaked comments to Google employees and then joined a protest against Mr. Trump’s ban on immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries. In 2021, he quietly started a nonprofit group that has spent at least $88 million on climate and environmental policy.

But now, like so many other leaders in the traditionally liberal bastion of Silicon Valley, Mr. Brin has shifted to the right.

With his outspokenly conservative girlfriend by his side, he has joined the ranks of tech executives courting Mr. Trump in his second term.

Mr. Brin’s political engagement has roughly coincided with his relationship with Ms. Gilbert-Soto, which began in 2023. Mr. Brin began dating her after divorcing from Nicole Shanahan, who served in 2024 as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate.

Ms. Gilbert-Soto, 32, who goes by GG, describes herself on Instagram as a “holistic health coach” and a “clean meat enthusiast.” She, like Mr. Brin, regularly attends the Burning Man festival, and she appeared on a season of the reality television series “Vanderpump Rules.”

But she also styles herself as a firebrand in Trumpworld, and even some of the president’s own aides are struck by her loyalty. She has called Mr. Trump her “bestie,” owns a clutch bedazzled with “MAGA,” and has shown off a photo of Mr. Brin in a red MAGA hat, two people who saw it said.

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Wow.

Has his girlfriend turned this reliable liberal donor MAGA? Or maybe being a billionaire in the crosshairs of the Democrat party had something to do with it. 

Asked for comment on this article, Mr. Brin said in a rare statement: “I fled socialism with my family in 1979 and know the devastating, oppressive society it created in the Soviet Union. I don’t want California to end up in the same place.”

Because the Left is losing its billionaires. Blame the girlfriend.

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The only thing the post is missing is BREAKING. The tech bros are defecting from the communists, and The New York Times can't stand it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY THE NEW YORK TIMES

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