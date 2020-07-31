And just like that, in-person learning at private schools in Montgomery County, MD has been banned until October 1:

Montgomery County's Health Officer directs private and independent schools remain closed to in-person instruction until October 1st. — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) July 31, 2020

This is a very big deal:

Whoa. Private schools in metro DC and across Mid-Atlantic have been planning to open even as local public schools go full remote. This is first bar against their doing so that I know of. Will be a big deal if other jurisdictions follow suit. https://t.co/7TJh1MjUKX — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 1, 2020

This means the top private schools in the DC area won’t be open:

For those unfamiliar with the area, Montgomery County is home to many of the top metro-DC private schools: Bullis, Landon, Georgetown Prep, Holton-Arms, St Andrews, Sandy Spring Friends…this is a big deal, especially if it lasts beyond October 1. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 1, 2020

“This is evil”:

This is evil and against the CDC and AAP recommendations. pic.twitter.com/61bhdrKzDJ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 1, 2020

Needless to say, parents of kids going to private school are PISSED:

Are you kidding me?

Fire the bastard. @GovLarryHogan overturn this. https://t.co/YSr6uhEESU — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

Our Catholic schools are ready to reopen with precautions, distancing, and an option for students to learn remotely. The County government, which has shown a record of antipathy towards organized religion, is ordering all private schools closed. This can’t stand. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

Travis Gayles, @MoCoDHHS, you have overstepped your authority. You are screwing up families and communities. Reverse this now. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

Seriously, @Marc_Elrich and @MoCoDHHS? A Friday night news dump that you are arbitrarily wreaking havoc with thousands of families and dozens of communities? That's a sure sign you know you're making the wrong decision. You know this is spite and cowardice. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

Every good person in Montgomery County should lean on Travis Gayles and Marc Elrich to reverse course and allow private schools the chance to make safe in-person schooling plans. A blanket ban is arbitrary and capricious.@GovLarryHogan should overturn this rule. Fire Gayles. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

I think it’s time for a mostly peaceful protest. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 1, 2020

Buckle up, because this one could get nasty:

This has the makings of a new national fight. I can see Trump seizing on it as an issue of government taking choice away from parents. — Will Saletan (@saletan) August 1, 2020

