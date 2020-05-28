The talking points have apparently gone out, because we’ve been seeing an awful lot of sorry attempts to compare protesters at the Michigan State House to the rioters in Minneapolis.

It’s only fair that actress-comedienne Sarah Silverman take a turn:

The only thing it makes clear is that the people defending violent riots and looting don’t understand the difference between violent and nonviolent protest.

As we’ve said, George Floyd’s murder was a travesty. The officers responsible for his death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But violence in his name is a disgrace to his memory, and for Sarah Silverman to defend that violence is absolutely shameful.

