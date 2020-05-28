The talking points have apparently gone out, because we’ve been seeing an awful lot of sorry attempts to compare protesters at the Michigan State House to the rioters in Minneapolis.

It’s only fair that actress-comedienne Sarah Silverman take a turn:

Police fire tear gas into a peaceful protest of George Floyd’s murder but stood like the goddamn Queen’s Guard when white assholes w guns storm the state capitol protesting HAVING 2 WEAR A MASK IN A PANDEMIC. We live in 2 America’s & if this doesn’t make it clear ur a dummy — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 27, 2020

The only thing it makes clear is that the people defending violent riots and looting don’t understand the difference between violent and nonviolent protest.

Well the mask protestors weren’t breaking any laws. So there’s that. — Jim (@jimmy13A) May 27, 2020

I guess I missed where they ran through the capital looting and setting fires and throwing rocks and bottles at people. What I saw was a peaceful protest with people carrying legal guns and waving American Flags. Big difference honey – learn it. — Missy46 (@Missy46) May 28, 2020

Was this the peaceful part? https://t.co/Vi7dVBtswu — wheresyourcape (@wheresyourcape) May 27, 2020

Here's a side-by-side of the protests:pic.twitter.com/bRlXImiIeT — The Recount (@therecount) May 27, 2020

George Floyd was murdered over the course of nine long minutes as people watched and those protests weren’t peaceful. https://t.co/1dCv9Balvi — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) May 28, 2020

As we’ve said, George Floyd’s murder was a travesty. The officers responsible for his death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But violence in his name is a disgrace to his memory, and for Sarah Silverman to defend that violence is absolutely shameful.

