Donald Trump took some heat for this tweet celebrating layoffs at the Atlantic:

Great News: The boring but very nasty magazine, The Atlantic, is rapidly failing, going down the tubes, and has just been forced to announce it is laying off at least 20% of its staff in order to limp into the future. This is a tough time to be in the Fake News Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

It’s fair to criticize Trump for getting excited about people losing their jobs. But it’s only fair if you criticize Joe Biden for effectively doing the same thing:

Last year California passed #AB5, affording gig workers protections and benefits like a minimum wage and overtime pay. Now, gig economy giants are trying to gut the law and exempt their workers. It's unacceptable. I urge Californians to vote no on the initiative this November. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Oh, is that what AB5 did? Because from where we’re sitting, AB5 is directly responsible for killing countless jobs.

Biden initially voiced his support for AB5 back in early March:

I support #AB5 in California, which will give workers the dignity they deserve in the workplace. I agree with @transportworker that we can't let corporations undermine basic rights by adding these exemptions to ground-breaking legislation. https://t.co/bouzgRLBU7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 7, 2020

And after nearly three months of watching people get screwed over, under, sideways, down, Biden has decided to reiterate his support for the job-killing legislation. During a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the economy, no less!

Dear God. #AB5 is horrible legislation for Gig workers. So of course Joe Biden supports it. https://t.co/Mqpg90LKdj — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 27, 2020

I am a Democrat and proud Biden supporter in California but as a freelance journalist I can tell you this law is an overreaching disaster. It is intrusive and not thought out at all. AB5 needs to be overturned immediately! — Steve Baltin (@SBaltin) May 27, 2020

Hi Joe, Lifelong Democrat since McGovern, union supporter, #freelancer that got slammed by #AB5. I am 65 and saw my income dropcollapse. Horrible law, we need repeal or OPT OUT. Here's 15 seconds for your staff to check out. Can supply documentation. https://t.co/XfdqzajQSi — Marcus "Exiled for the Good of the Realm" Pun (@MarcusPun) May 27, 2020

This is what #AB5 did in CA, and you plan to take it nationwide. You’ll throw millions more out of work in a recession. We will fight you from NJ, just like we fought the state version here. Get on the side of working Americans, Joe #FightForFreelancershttps://t.co/lpjzabC9Bd — Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) May 27, 2020

You are a callous fool. Millions of jobs lost and you want to DESTROY jobs for freelancers, many of whom work from home. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/YpqiSkVDYi — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 27, 2020

At a time like this Joe Biden wants to ensure I don't hire California freelancers too much. https://t.co/wxO0xG4BiW — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 27, 2020