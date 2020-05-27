It’s always good to see a politician take responsibility for sticking his foot in his mouth.

Too bad Joe Biden isn’t doing that.

After issuing what wasn’t exactly an apology last week and saying he “shouldn’t’ve been such a wise guy”:

Biden has since decided that he was just being a wise guy in response to Charlamagne the God being a wise guy first:

Way to own up to your mistake, Joe.

