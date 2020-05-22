Well, that was fast.

Joe Biden just apologized for his “just ain’t black” comment from this morning:

JUST IN: In a call with Black business leaders, @JoeBiden apologizes for his AM comments to @cthagod: "

“I should not have been so cavalier. I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted." (more) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 22, 2020

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” the elderly Dem said using a term to describe himself that only an elderly person would use:

MORE: "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," @JoeBiden said later in the call with the @usblackchambers "I shouldn't have been so cavalier. … No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background." — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 22, 2020

So, it wasn’t just a joke?

Wait, I thought it was just a joke? https://t.co/ZUz7wruV9z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 22, 2020

Biden, of course, used the apology to hit President Trump:

Former VP Biden, on the call, said: No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, background, religion, or any demographic information. He added that he wants to earn the votes of African Americans and that they are “critical” to his ability to win the presidency. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 22, 2020

Biden also blasted Pres Trump for calling African countries shithole countries, for saying there were fine ppl on both sides after a woman was killed while protesting against Nazis in Charlottesville, and for advancing policies that Biden believes threatens the black community. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 22, 2020

Former VP Biden said it was "unfortunate" that he said black voters "ain’t black" if they’re considering voting for Pres Trump. Biden said, "I am prepared to put my record against his. That was the bottom line. And it was really unfortunate. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 22, 2020

Tim Murtaugh of the Trump campaign isn’t buying it, however:

.@TimMurtaugh on Biden apology: “Joe Biden made the mistake today of saying what he really thinks and it showed his arrogance and sense of entitlement. No wonder his handlers rarely let him go out without a script.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 22, 2020

Right? A “habitually wrong” track record:

Biden: "I have a record that is second to none." Does he really want to go there? His record shows he is incapable of making a correct decision on just about anything. Habitually wrong for over 40 years. — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) May 22, 2020

***