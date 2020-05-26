As Twitchy told you, lefty journo Judd Legum is clutching all the pearls over Donald Trump’s “insane video” depicting Joe Biden in a coffin being carried by the now-viral dancing Ghanaian pallbearers:

Trump just posted an insane video on Facebook featuring Joe Biden in a coffin pic.twitter.com/bEUtafOU9E — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 26, 2020

As much of a genius as Judd Legum is, he evidently isn’t smart enough to understand that that’s Joe Biden’s campaign in the coffin.

But as it turns out, Legum wasn’t quite clutching all the pearls. There were still plenty left over for author, political commentator, and associate professor Jared Yates Sexton, who quickly took Legum’s outrage and turned it up to eleven:

I just watched this and it is one of the most racist and despicable things I've seen on the internet. There are so many times where I think I'll get to the point where I can't be surprised by Donald Trump's and how disgusting he is, and then he inevitably finds a way. https://t.co/OOTnMN5pLL — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 26, 2020

Are you new to the internet, Jared? Not only are there tons of “racist and despicable things” on the internet, but the Ghanaian pallbearers meme has been all over the place for weeks and literally nobody who isn’t a complete moron thinks it’s racist.

What’s racist about it? — River_Horror (@River_Horror) May 26, 2020

It's racist because… um… it just is. Now shut up, racists! https://t.co/RZQIIrv6AW — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 26, 2020

So the video is racist but the Biden statements he actually said aren’t ? You are a 🤡. You clewrly stand for NOTHING. — 47™️ (@fadde) May 26, 2020

are you going to be ok? — Marcus Aurelius (@tony_aurelius) May 26, 2020

No. No he is not.

