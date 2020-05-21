By now, you’ve likely seen (or at least heard about) Chris Cuomo’s little swab stunt during yet another softball interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last night.

But here it is again in case you missed it:

The Cuomo Brothers were rightfully slammed for that. And according to this journalist, that’s the story:

You knew it was coming.

Never fails.

Meyer writes:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo drew a great deal of criticism for what conservatives viewed as an unserious discussion between the two on the coronavirus pandemic.

It shouldn’t just be conservatives criticizing the Cuomos’ performances; everyone of any political stripe should be able to recognize awfulness when they see it. But “everyone slams” just doesn’t have the same cachet, you know? Better to focus on conservatives’ response so people remember that they’re the bad guys here.

And the cherry on top:

Because of course.

