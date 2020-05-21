By now, you’ve likely seen (or at least heard about) Chris Cuomo’s little swab stunt during yet another softball interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last night.

But here it is again in case you missed it:

The Cuomo Brothers were rightfully slammed for that. And according to this journalist, that’s the story:

Conservatives Slam Chris Cuomo's 'Shameless' Nasal Swab Gag During Coronavirus Interview https://t.co/64ms3tA1bk — Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) May 21, 2020

You knew it was coming.

Conservatives pounce. — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia1985) May 21, 2020

Chris Cuomo: Breaks basic journalistic norms Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/MgQeKlg2gn — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) May 21, 2020

Never fails.

Meyer writes:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo drew a great deal of criticism for what conservatives viewed as an unserious discussion between the two on the coronavirus pandemic.

It shouldn’t just be conservatives criticizing the Cuomos’ performances; everyone of any political stripe should be able to recognize awfulness when they see it. But “everyone slams” just doesn’t have the same cachet, you know? Better to focus on conservatives’ response so people remember that they’re the bad guys here.

When a conservative screws up, that's the story. When a liberal screws up, the conservatives' reaction is the story. Good work, @KenMeyer91. pic.twitter.com/sjxSHHG4Gw — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 21, 2020

Ah, yes, always fun to see a classic Conservatives Pounce™ story. Splendid, Mr. Meyer. — whatsthatbook.com (@whatsthatbook) May 21, 2020

And the cherry on top:

Love the scare quotes for shameless. — John Wonderlin (@JohnWonderlin) May 21, 2020

Because of course.