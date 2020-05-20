Donald Trump is such a man-child, you know? Always throwing base insults around at anyone who questions him or doesn’t lavish him with enough praise.

Contrast that with Nancy Pelosi, who always takes the high road and keeps things professional:

Gotta love Nancy’s righteous indignation over Trump’s “comments about women” after likening him to a kid with dog poop on his shoes.

Trending

Worth noting:

***

Update:

***

Related:

‘Dr. Pelosi’ explains why the president shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine (Hint: If Trump was a Dem the media would be calling it a particular kind of ‘shaming’)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dog poopdoggy-dooDonald TrumpmudNancy Pelosi