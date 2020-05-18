As we told you Monday, President Trump said that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for preventative reasons for about two weeks:

On CNN with Anderson Cooper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who often says people should “trust the doctors,” played a doctor herself with this attempt to zing Trump:

Pelosi’s attempts to be awarded more crowns from the Dem base will never stop.

Time again to play “what if…”:

All we know is that if a Republican said something like that about a Democrat, slams on “fat-shaming” would be part of the Dem/media reaction.

The world now awaits Trump’s comeback. But at least the Washington Post’s in-house “conservative” appreciated it:

