As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump determined Monday’s news cycle by announcing that he’d been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against contracting COVID-19. Every journalist and pundit weighed in on social media; here’s Liz Mair:

Guys, Trump is now taking a drug that might kill him. This is after doing basically everything possible to get impeached and before that to lose an election and nomination. I do not think he wants to be President. Or this is just the quadruple dog dares of the political world. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 18, 2020

For what it’s worth, this editor’s wife has been taking hydroxychloroquine for over a decade and suffered no side effects at all; it’s an anti-malarial that is prescribed off-label to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Does taking it to prevent contracting the coronavirus work? We don’t know, but we’re not concerned that the president is going to die if he’s taking it under a physician’s care.

Of all the pundits who went crazy over the news, one of the most surprising was Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, who went through a number of studies showing that patients literally on their death beds died even after taking hydroxychloroquine. After flipping through study after study, Cavuto stressed that this drug will kill you.

Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Pres. Trump saying he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/kjV27hjO2a — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 18, 2020

Cavuto’s losing to CNN. Can’t imagine why. What an asshole. https://t.co/v3A0x7dUKN — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 18, 2020

When did Cavuto become an expert on Hydroxychloroquine? — PICKLES017 (@drspago) May 18, 2020

Drama Queen — William Beck (@BillRab) May 18, 2020

That was a ridiculous meltdown — 🇺🇸⚾️BBMOM⚾️🇺🇸 (@bjdcmom) May 18, 2020

So he cites that garbage, debunked, VA study of HCQ. Figures. — (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) May 18, 2020

Oh, that VA study that CNN hyped up even though it included only 368 patients, was not peer-reviewed, and was not randomized — and we’re not sure of the ages of the patients or any underlying morbidities they might have had.

Hydroxychloroquine VA study flaws: Table 4 shows treatment reduced vent need by 50%!! Then 19/25 ppl needing vent on no HCQ side got HCQ which contributed to higher death total because were sicker cases (see Table 3). Complete fraud. Please publicize!! — Lawrence August (@LawrenceAugust) May 18, 2020

Have you noticed how Neil has been hard at work perfecting the "Shep Smith sneer?" He's getting pretty good at it. — Fact Check Institute (@FactCheckInst) May 18, 2020

He was practically jumping out of his pants about it. It was kind of gross. — Melanie Candra (@MissMuffintop) May 18, 2020

He lost me as a viewer today. It was such a dumb thing for him to get the vapors over. Thankfully Fox Business is the next channel over. — RedNexican (@RedNexican2020) May 18, 2020

You sure, Neil? Tell these folks that pic.twitter.com/ehwmfM5S93 — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) May 18, 2020

Well, Neal, I’m not a veterinarian, but I know a horses ass when I see one — RQB2 (@bbridewell) May 18, 2020

Lupus patients all dead according to Neil — Roman 🚫🇨🇳🦠 (@RomieYoungpeter) May 18, 2020

Malaria too. — Scott Delaney – Blocked by @zlj517 (@scottpdelaney) May 18, 2020

And rheumatoid arthritis sufferers. — Ralph Lee (@RalphLe89722505) May 18, 2020

Here are a few other meds with the same warning. Cavuto will yell ‘they’ll kill you’ for each of them to fill tomorrow’s program. pic.twitter.com/NXybCxoRTj — Rick E Schaler MD (@RickSchaler) May 18, 2020

if you take any number of medications without consulting a doctor first they will kill you. are you going to stress that enough too? — HarbingerOfCleaningProducts (@Harbinger0fD00M) May 18, 2020

So Dr Cavuto weighed in, eh? — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) May 18, 2020

Neil does seem inappropriately panicked. Odd behavior for sure. — T. Rodriguez🐘 (@RodriguezT_MH) May 18, 2020

There is absolutely zero evidence anyone died from taking this medication during the time he quotes. — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) May 18, 2020

What is his problem? I took it for a year. Did not die. No side effects. He's lost his Never-Trumpin' Mind. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️USAF Veteran: Keyboard Warrior (@HeWillBeWithUs) May 18, 2020

Neil get over yourself. 🙄 not sure what your blathering on about but the president looks very much alive to me. — 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 (@JanetMarshall8) May 18, 2020

Idiots like him still think it’s a fish tank cleaner. It’s not! It’s used for Malaria, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus worldwide! By millions of people. — J griffin (@GriffinJesdes) May 18, 2020

Alex sounds like Neil Cavuto needs to be schooled by local doctors who are speaking against so called beltway experts who put down HCQ drug. Bet some local doctors caught Cavuto too and I would love to school him on HCQ as well as thier patients. — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) May 18, 2020

I can’t eye roll this enough. — Keyboard Warrior (@PhalangeK) May 18, 2020

Neil is not a doctor. It’s the hydroxychloriquine + ZPack for special groups that can be dangerous. And Neil was wrong that it doesn’t work for covid19 – you have to take it with zinc. Talk to your doctor, not to Neil. — Mary K (@marykinva) May 18, 2020

He was straight up apoplectic over it. I thought maybe he was going to have another heart attack live on air. — Chrissy Schmidt (@Chrissys067) May 18, 2020

He is triggered, I thought he was going to climb over the desk like in an old SNL Chevy Chase skit — Paul S (@paulindelaware) May 18, 2020

Let’s hope the people currently taking hydroxychloroquine under a doctor’s supervision don’t take Dr. Cavuto’s advice and stop taking it because it will kill them.

I met a girl this weekend who told me both her parents were successfully treated with hydroxychloroquine during coronavirus hospital stays. The reflex to attack the drug just because Trump attached himself to it is terrible. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 18, 2020

