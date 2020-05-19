Oh look, everybody. Look who has some thoughts about Ronan Farrow’s #MeToo reporting:

Matt Lauer: Why Ronan Farrow Is Indeed Too Good to Be True (Opinion) https://t.co/j3Hzdnhz1v — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 19, 2020

Matt Lauer, ladies and gentlemen. In his Mediaite opinion piece, Lauer explains that he was originally going to weigh in on Farrow’s credibility in November 2019, but “personal considerations” led to him putting it on hold. Ben Smith’s recent New York Times piece was just the kick in the pants he needed to convince him that now is the time to speak out.

His decision appears to be paying off well for him:

. Ah yes I see Matt Lauer wrote this. — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) May 19, 2020

hi this is repulsive — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) May 19, 2020

Lauer's first claim is that he "was falsely accused of rape"… because his accuser didn't literally use the word "rape" or "assault" in her 2017 report? Even though Farrow reports that she and her lawyer told NBC "she had been too drunk to consent and that she'd said no"? pic.twitter.com/XZNpEOGDQA — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) May 19, 2020

Bro, you had a rape button. https://t.co/SJtCyh5FTL — RBe (@RBPundit) May 19, 2020

I'm no fan of Ronan Farrow. But Matt Lauer is not just a basic, potted-plant variety of sexual predator. He is the Neiman Marcus upgraded sexual predator, with the under-the-desk-lock-button in his private office so women couldn't run away from his sexual advances. #FuckOff https://t.co/RRHKouHz4d — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 19, 2020

Reporters aren’t above criticism or examination but Matt Lauer is literally the last person I want to hear from. https://t.co/eSPypVh3Zh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 19, 2020

Matt Lauer is, and I can not possibly emphasize this enough, the very last person who needs to open his mouth about anything. — Duck_On_A_Bike18 (@DBike18) May 19, 2020

Matt Lauer raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history. He should never have been given a platform to try and make people see him as something other than what he is: a rapist pic.twitter.com/0nKSBUaN6A — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 19, 2020

Wait, this is real? Will Kevin Spacey be chiming in next? — Timbo (@close2reality) May 19, 2020

Was Harvey Weinstein too busy to write a column or? — The Ultimate Worrier (@AvOpJGA) May 19, 2020

Have you reached out to Harvey Weinstein for his input as well or — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) May 19, 2020

I'm waiting for them to publish Cosby's take — Alex Merz (@Merz) May 19, 2020

Oh good- Covid-19, murder hornets and now a Matt Lauer column. Thanks, 2020. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 19, 2020

