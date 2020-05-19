Donald Trump held another press conference today. And fortunately, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor was there to document Trump’s gross injustice against CBS News’ Paula Reid:

President Trump to reporter: "Just a rude person you are… That's enough of you." pic.twitter.com/hbOMDVtOBf — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2020

How dare he?!

.@PaulaReidCBS: Why haven’t you announced a plan to get Americans back to work? President Trump: “Just a rude person you are…The plan is that each state is opening.” Note: The Q was fair and Trump didn’t answer it directly. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 19, 2020

Trump’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t:

Huh? The press has complained that Trump is trying to rush reopening, but now he should be seizing power from states and dictating a timeline? CDC issued guidelines for states. States make their own decisions based on their situations when/how to move forward. https://t.co/ceyrDbtPQQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2020

Does she think Trump just says "Ok everyone back to work"? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2020

Apparently. Or at least that’s what she wants her followers to think.

The idea that NYC and rural Idaho should be governed by the same reopening process is just completely braindead. — ThirstyMayor (@thethirstymayor) May 19, 2020

Imagine being angry because Trump isn't being authoritarian enough. — A Koalaty Pun (@wombat_koala) May 19, 2020

Wasn't this an entire week long news cycle where Trump said he had the power to say when states reopened and the press said he didn't? Like, recently? — Andrew (@andyndelaney) May 19, 2020

Remember when Trump said he could overturn governors' stay-at-home orders if he wanted to, and the press threw a fit, saying he didn't have that power? Now they want him to say it again. So they can complain again. — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) May 19, 2020

Make up your minds, firefighters.

This same exact reporter accused Trump of rushing to reopen the country for political reasons at a different press conference. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2020

The @WHCA is a circle-jerk.

A few weeks ago these people were badgering Trump about how he couldn't force states to reopen. He agreed. So now they're badgering him about why he doesn't have a plan to do what they insisted he couldn't do. https://t.co/VI50r2IwEK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 19, 2020

I am not even close to a Trump supporter but even I have to say this whole ordeal has been ridiculous. “Shut the states you monster!” “Oh my god, you destroyed the economy!” “Don’t reopen, you maniac!” “Why aren’t you opening faster you crook!” — alCapp (@al5252) May 19, 2020

What is consistency when we have to make Trump look bad?? — Captain Oblivious Stranger (@lone_rides) May 19, 2020

