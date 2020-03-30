PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor became a heroine yesterday — well, even more of a heroine than usual — after bravely confronting Donald Trump at the COVID19 press briefing.

For those of you who missed it, here’s Yamiche in all her glory:

Video of my exchange w/ Pres Trump today. My Q is on Trump saying this about governors on Thursday: “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” https://t.co/bska84ZFPs — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Watch as Trump gets defensive about his statement questioning how many ventilators Cuomo really needs. Trump: When journalists get up and ask questions that are so threatening… Yamiche: I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity. pic.twitter.com/KsxxQCQXyl — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 29, 2020

Her stunning bravery knows no bounds. Just in case that wasn’t clear from the video, this tweet from Kween Yamiche herself should be all the proof you need:

President Trump today at the White House said to me: “Be nice. Don't be threatening.” I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

As if it weren’t stunning and brave enough to ask Donald Trump a question, she went and asked him a question while being a black woman. She’s an inspiration to us all.

Your brilliance is seen as “threatening” by him, keep pressing and being your graceful self ✊🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 30, 2020

Keep asking the right questions and know we are right beside you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 30, 2020

Highest respect for you, Ma'am. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 30, 2020

I love you so much. We all do. — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 30, 2020

Or maybe she’s not actually an inspiration. Maybe she’s just annoyingly self-righteous. Leave it to a journalist to make themselves both the victims and heroes of the COVID19 crisis.

Stop whining. — China is lying (@jtLOL) March 30, 2020

By making it a race/gender fake victimhood thing, you lose all credibility when you were originally mostly in the right. https://t.co/0B8MbW3h8Y — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 30, 2020

Thanks for making yourself the story. That's not getting old at all. Pretty lazy on your part though. — Bryan 🤔 (@0516_864) March 30, 2020

Translation: “I shout Irrelevant gotcha questions at the President to draw attention to myself. Then I play a victim so I can become a star on twitter. It’s all about ME. My book will be out soon” ~@Yamiche — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) March 30, 2020

You love being the story. In the middle of a health crisis. You’re gross.#EnemyOfThePeople — KK Berd -Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@keny_berd) March 29, 2020