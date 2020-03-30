PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor became a heroine yesterday — well, even more of a heroine than usual — after bravely confronting Donald Trump at the COVID19 press briefing.

For those of you who missed it, here’s Yamiche in all her glory:

Her stunning bravery knows no bounds. Just in case that wasn’t clear from the video, this tweet from Kween Yamiche herself should be all the proof you need:

Trending

As if it weren’t stunning and brave enough to ask Donald Trump a question, she went and asked him a question while being a black woman. She’s an inspiration to us all.

Or maybe she’s not actually an inspiration. Maybe she’s just annoyingly self-righteous. Leave it to a journalist to make themselves both the victims and heroes of the COVID19 crisis.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpmisogynypress briefingpress conferenceracismYamiche Alcindor