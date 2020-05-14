In case you missed it, yesterday, AOC thought up this clever tweet and generously decided to share it with her legion of fans:

If only there were some public fund billionaires could pay into along with everyone else that helps fund our infrastructure, hospitals, and public systems all at once. It could even be a modest % of what they earn every year. We could have an agency collect it and everything https://t.co/g0vI45xnYG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2020

It should be obvious to anyone with two brain cells to rub together that AOC doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. Billionaires pay plenty in taxes already, much more than “a modest %” of what they earn. Moreover, no tax rate percentage would be high enough to pay for the things AOC wants.

Jonah Goldberg was among the many who called AOC out for her economic illiteracy (and general ignorance):

Man this is so dumb and dishonest. You could confiscate every penny held by every billionaire and multimillionaire in America and it wouldn't cover a fraction of your Green New Deal fantasy. https://t.co/6D71GbhQfB — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 14, 2020

But unlike the many who called out AOC for her economic illiteracy (and general ignorance), though, Goldberg actually got a response from AOC herself:

Hey there! Totally get it if you’ve never bothered to read the legislation you’re commenting so authoritatively on. The Green New Deal is a non-binding resolution of values. It does not have a price tag or CBO score and costs us $0 if passed. Read:https://t.co/6qsvSW0Ilb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 14, 2020

Hey there, AOC! That’s … a terrible rebuttal to Goldberg’s point. Maybe the worst rebuttal you could’ve come up with, aside from “I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I.”

Are you a parody account? https://t.co/wZ5ZoXYNdQ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 14, 2020

Not intentionally, at least.

So it’s pointless? — Greg (@giggitygreg) May 14, 2020

So…then you don’t need to strip the evil billionaires of their wealth? — etb (@eltoroboracho) May 14, 2020

If it costs nothing, why do billionaires have to fork over their money? — Kevin Sheehan Is God (@kevinsheehanjc) May 14, 2020

In what world does fulfilling your list of demands cost $0 — Bri Mirabile (@BriMirabile) May 14, 2020

"costs us $0 if passed" ::blink::

::blink::

::blink:: Okay, what parody site got a hold of her account? Even for AOC, this is bat guano crazy. https://t.co/0EH0V4JE0e — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 14, 2020

Put that in the bill. "Zero dollars are to be allocated for these programs." I think you will get 100% of congress to vote yes. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) May 14, 2020

lmao "The Green New Deal is actually just a thought experiment and the point of the bill to spend $0 implementing none of the ideas" doesn't sound like a great thing — Maybe: Johnny (@jrsajr) May 14, 2020

This may be the most disingenuous tweet ever. She's saying "my legislation calling for a massive, WWII-size Green New Deal is actually free to taxpayers — because calling for anything is just words, and words are free…we wouldn't do any of this." Again, governed by buffoons. https://t.co/CRpHWFXfCU — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) May 14, 2020

I've never seen a politician gaslight people more often than AOC. So your proposal is a meaningless piece of paper? Then why did all the Senate Dems vote against it? Or is the proposal = the policies that add up to 60-100 trillion that would wreck our economy? https://t.co/Sy3GKeBTcv — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 14, 2020

This is breaking news. All that stuff about retrofitting every building in America was a statement of values? — Holden (@Holden114) May 14, 2020

So it's just Legislative Virtue Signaling? How appropriate for your most famous accomplishment. 😂 — jjapaguri (@daveparke) May 14, 2020

Bragging that all your efforts are meaningless, to #OwnTheCons https://t.co/djCQlVjquH — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 14, 2020

But Goldberg is nothing if not generous, and he’s willing to play along with AOC:

Uh huh. Okay, swap out Green New Deal with Medicare for All and my point still applies. You constantly pretend that billionaires are untaxed and have limitless resources to fund your agenda. It's patent nonsense. And hiding behind a non-denial about the GND doesn't change that. https://t.co/QfCJGJfsE0 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 14, 2020

Point to Goldberg. All the points to Goldberg.

"it's not even a real bill, idiot" is quite a…defense by her. — Moon Pie Yellowjacket (@larryunderstood) May 14, 2020

It’s the best she’s got.

We look forward to AOC’s continued futile attempts to own Jonah Goldberg while owning only herself.