If AOC ever gets voted out of office, she should really consider a career in comedy. Homegirl’s hilarious.

No, really. She is.

Check out this shining example of her progressive wit:

Scoop — Bill Gates is exploring ways to convince other billionaires to donate more for coronavirus. Ideas that Gates has considered include launching a new COVID fund for billionaires who signed the Giving Pledge, per sources.https://t.co/y1Dx9XaC2k — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) May 13, 2020

If only there were some public fund billionaires could pay into along with everyone else that helps fund our infrastructure, hospitals, and public systems all at once. It could even be a modest % of what they earn every year. We could have an agency collect it and everything https://t.co/g0vI45xnYG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2020

Get it? Because billionaires are lazy mofos who contribute nothing to the society that’s given them so much. Jeff Bezos doesn’t pay taxes! Eat the rich! Billionaires should not exist!

Being rich is not a crime — Jacob McCandles (@Jacob_McCandle) May 13, 2020

Ah, but it is. The crime is that they have more money than you and even AOC, who likely also has more money than you. But she’s not a billionaire so it’s OK.

Why don't they just pay the same tax% as the rest of us. — Robert Hall (@Robert33Hall) May 13, 2020

You mean, like, a flat tax? But that’s unfair. They must be punished for their success until they’re no longer successful and everyone’s poor. Well, except for AOC and her would-be authoritarian government.

You think 90% is modest lmao — Stephen Naismith (@boshnotz1) May 13, 2020

Why stop there? What about millionaires? I mean does anyone really need to make six figures? Let’s all just make Mojitos for 30 bucks an hour — Elizabeth Pocamarxist Warren 🇺🇸 (@pocamarxist) May 13, 2020

If we’re too drunk to care about all eventually getting fleeced, it’s all good.

***

Update:

She’s got more cleverness where that came from:

If it helps, they could think of it as a subscription service to living in an advanced society. Just imagine billionaires paying enough so teachers in the US don’t have to work multiple jobs and sell their own blood plasma to survive. Call me radical, but it might be worth it — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2020

We’ll call you radical. That’s it. That’s the end.