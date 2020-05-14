As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren denounced Jeff Bezos and Amazon as “immoral” for “ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines”:

What Warren failed to note was that Amazon was actually extending hazard pay through the end of May and expanding double overtime pay in both the U.S. and Canada.

Just an accidental oversight on her part, we’re sure.

Well anyway, it seems that disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill’s reading comprehension is right there with Warren’s, because she tweeted this:

Now, aside from the fact that Hill, like Warren, is misrepresenting Amazon’s actions, can we just talk for a minute about the fact that Katie Hill, of all people, thinks she’s in any position whatsoever to lecture on morality?

What a piece of work.

If so, surely Katie Hill would be a trillionaire right now.

