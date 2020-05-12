Good news, Brian Stelter! NBC’s Chuck Todd has finally given you a way to talk about his and “Meet the Press’s” now-infamous attempt to deceptively frame Attorney General Bill Barr’s remarks over the weekend — without actually having to blame Todd or “Meet the Press”!

Behold:

Update: Chuck Todd offered an apology for his gross deceptive edit of AG Bill Barr. He claims "We did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We did not include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips CBS did air." That's an explanation I'm not buying one bit. pic.twitter.com/OdJ4IfOg5w — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2020

We don’t blame you for not buying it. Everyone’s BS detector should be going crazy right now.

B.S !!! — Vintage Enterprise Memorabilia (@VEMVintage) May 12, 2020

Who does Chuck Todd think he’s fooling? Other than his audience, that is.

Shouldn't "reporters" watch the entire interview then report? — T-O-N-Y (@gr33nlantrn) May 12, 2020

Here is the original clip from Sunday. You can clearly see that Bill Barr continues talking after they cut him off. Either they deliberately edited his words out of context or the MSNBC producers are complete dumbasses. pic.twitter.com/FauQNofJwy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2020

Either Chuck Todd is lying or he's real lazy and bad at his job. https://t.co/1B3hYmlIlW — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) May 12, 2020

Well we have 2 options here @chucktodd 1) You are lying

2) You are completely incompetent at your job Which is it? — Daryl "#HERMITLIFE" Tremblay (@DarylT) May 12, 2020

Let’s go with “all of the above.” Cover all our bases.