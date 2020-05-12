Good news, Brian Stelter! NBC’s Chuck Todd has finally given you a way to talk about his and “Meet the Press’s” now-infamous attempt to deceptively frame Attorney General Bill Barr’s remarks over the weekend — without actually having to blame Todd or “Meet the Press”!

Behold:

We don’t blame you for not buying it. Everyone’s BS detector should be going crazy right now.

Trending

Who does Chuck Todd think he’s fooling? Other than his audience, that is.

 

Let’s go with “all of the above.” Cover all our bases.

