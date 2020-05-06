Real Journalist™ Christiane Amanpour recently interviewed America’s most desperate vice presidential wannabe Stacey Abrams about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden:

.@staceyabrams reacts to Tara Reade's allegation of sexual assault by Joe Biden, and @rtraister's reflections on the dilemma it poses: “I have the deepest respect for Rebecca Traister… [And] I can only answer for myself… I know Joe Biden. I believe him." pic.twitter.com/YqtfTBJV5a — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) May 6, 2020

Welp, if that’s good enough for Christiane Amanpour, it should be good enough for the rest of us!

Astonishing hypocrisy. ^ — select o speed (@selectospeed) May 6, 2020

I’m beginning to think this @staceyabrams isn’t a good person — Dr. Todd Winslow (@ultravires1776) May 6, 2020

Disappointed — boneca 🦋 (@boneca_03) May 6, 2020

We wouldn’t be disappointed if we were you. This is par for the course with a lot of liberal women, and it’s becoming an increasingly popular position these days.

And, as Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out journalists like Christiane Amanpour don’t seem to care why that’s the case.

You guys forgot to ask her about something. pic.twitter.com/eAw0Qs85d2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

“Forgot.”

Are any of these people, going to be confronted with their past statements about beliving women by a single preening journalist? Or asked if this means Tara Reade is a liar? Any of them? Just once? https://t.co/GPMmnfapUt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

We wouldn’t hold our breath.

of course not. — Civil Disobedience (@SergeantBusbee) May 6, 2020

lol no — TCD (@tcd916) May 6, 2020

No. No they are not. — Dana Kirk (RIP) (@MSUCoachKirk) May 6, 2020

That would be doing actual journalism… So definitely not at CNN — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 6, 2020

Actual journalism is so rare these days. Especially among celebrated journalists.

Journalists making seven-figure salaries. Incapable of a basic twitter search. Or worse, unwilling @camanpour pic.twitter.com/F3t6Zqt5mk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

Whether incapable or unwilling — or both — journalists like Christiane Amanpour are a disgrace not only to their profession, but to all of us.

