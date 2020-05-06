Real Journalist™ Christiane Amanpour recently interviewed America’s most desperate vice presidential wannabe Stacey Abrams about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden:
.@staceyabrams reacts to Tara Reade's allegation of sexual assault by Joe Biden, and @rtraister's reflections on the dilemma it poses: “I have the deepest respect for Rebecca Traister… [And] I can only answer for myself… I know Joe Biden. I believe him." pic.twitter.com/YqtfTBJV5a
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) May 6, 2020
Welp, if that’s good enough for Christiane Amanpour, it should be good enough for the rest of us!
We wouldn’t be disappointed if we were you. This is par for the course with a lot of liberal women, and it’s becoming an increasingly popular position these days.
And, as Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out journalists like Christiane Amanpour don’t seem to care why that’s the case.
You guys forgot to ask her about something. pic.twitter.com/eAw0Qs85d2
Are any of these people, going to be confronted with their past statements about beliving women by a single preening journalist? Or asked if this means Tara Reade is a liar? Any of them? Just once? https://t.co/GPMmnfapUt
We wouldn’t hold our breath.
Actual journalism is so rare these days. Especially among celebrated journalists.
Journalists making seven-figure salaries. Incapable of a basic twitter search. Or worse, unwilling @camanpour pic.twitter.com/F3t6Zqt5mk
Whether incapable or unwilling — or both — journalists like Christiane Amanpour are a disgrace not only to their profession, but to all of us.
