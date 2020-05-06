As Twitchy told you, the New York Times ran an opinion piece by Linda Hirshman basically justifying her intention to vote for Joe Biden despite believing that he sexually assaulted Tara Reade. Because #BelieveWomen is conditional, you see.
Kate Gardiner, founder of a “creative communications company” and self-described “strong advocate of feminism and equality,” counts herself among the stunning and brave women who’s on the same page at Hirshman:
This is my sentiment as well – Biden has to win.
I Believe Tara Reade. I’m Voting for Joe Biden Anyway. https://t.co/hp2S5DPcCu
How’s this for a ratio?
Welcome to ratio hell Kate
She deserves it.
Take a bow, @KateGardiner pic.twitter.com/o9rYlnXagQ
So Kate’s a fraud.
You all are making this so much worse.
If you didn't have double standards you'd have none at all.
Welcome to the rape culture @KateGardiner – it's not just for men apparently.
