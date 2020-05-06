The Tara Reade case has been nothing if not illuminating, offering a damning glimpse into the mindset of the Left. Yeah, Joe Biden may have sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, but at least he’s better than Donald Trump.

That’s the argument at the heart of this New York Times opinion piece by Linda Hirshman, described as “the author, most recently, of ‘Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment'”:

It really is incredible:

So what’s a girl to do now? Discounting Ms. Reade’s accusation and, one after another, denigrating her corroborating witnesses, calling for endless new evidence, avowing that you “hear” her, is nonsense. We are now up to four corroborating witnesses — including one contemporary corroborating witness, unearthed by Rich McHugh, who was Ronan Farrow’s producer at NBC News during the Harvey Weinstein #MeToo reporting — and one “Larry King Live” tape.

So what is the greatest good or the greatest harm? Mr. Biden, and the Democrats he may carry with him into government, are likely to do more good for women and the nation than his competition, the worst president in the history of the Republic. Compared with the good Mr. Biden can do, the cost of dismissing Tara Reade — and, worse, weakening the voices of future survivors — is worth it. And don’t call me an amoral realist. Utilitarianism is not a moral abdication; it is a moral stance.

Weigh it: Don’t a few extra cents for each worker matter more than the marginal dollar for the boss? Weigh it: Won’t the good for all the Americans who will benefit from replacing Donald Trump with Joe Biden, including the masses of women who will get some crumbs, count for more than the harm done to the victims of abuse?

So is this lady:

Welp.

Three cheers for feminism.

Out with a whimper.

