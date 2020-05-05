Look: We get that the Bulwark is really, really pushing for Joe Biden to win the presidential election. Because muh principles or whatever.

Thing is, we’re looking at this tweet from Bulwark founder and editor-at-large Charlie Sykes and failing to see where the “principles” come in:

Why did Tara Reade delete this?

"Through my lens, President Putin brought a chaotic and failed nation to become a vibrant, creative, economic force within a decade… just admit that his sheer, calculated vision and willful energy brought Russia back.."https://t.co/fOzdeh7hqe — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 4, 2020

"President Putin’s obvious reverence for women, children and animals, and his ability with sports is intoxicating to American women. " — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 4, 2020

"President Putin has an alluring combination of strength with gentleness. His sensuous image projects his love for life, the embodiment of grace while facing adversity. It is evident that he loves his country, his people and his job." — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 4, 2020

So, Tara Reade said nice things about Vladimir Putin. Does that necessarily mean she’s lying about being sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in the 1990s?

Maybe it was because she was afraid partisans would try to somehow spin this to mean she's lying, But what kind of person would do something like that? — neontaster (@neontaster) May 4, 2020

"Why did Christine Blasey Ford delete her Facebook history before she brought her allegation against Kavanaugh? What? I'm just asking questions here, it's a very innocent question" Common, Charlie. You're better than this. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 4, 2020

Is he, though?

(Evidence suggests he's not.) — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) May 5, 2020

Nope, not better than this. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 5, 2020

No, he really isn't, though. — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) May 5, 2020

He's really not better than this. — eric (@eriContrarian) May 5, 2020

No, he really, really isn’t. — BMP (@BlMarketParade) May 5, 2020