As Twitchy told you yesterday, Donald Trump made Joe Biden’s defenders’ jobs a lot more difficult with this take on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations:

Trump on Biden allegations: "I think he should respond. You know, it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I've been falsely charged numerous times and there is such a thing." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 30, 2020

Video: And with that question from @ABC's @KyraPhillips, Trump has been asked about Tara Reade more times than Joe Biden. He invoked Kavanaugh for having been "falsely charged, what happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country…I saw a man suffering so unfairly." pic.twitter.com/LxFPl2uYOI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 30, 2020

Well, today he made their lives even more difficult:

"I would just say to Joe Biden, “just go out and fight it,” says Pres Trump of sexual assault allegation against the Democrat. Interviewed on @dbongino podcast, Pres said of Biden, "in a way you could say I'm sticking up for him," having faced sexual accusations in his career. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 1, 2020

Guys. You guys.

A+ trolling. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@ericphillipsusa) May 1, 2020

This is one hell of a troll — Jonathan Frangle (@JFrangle) May 1, 2020

It's the most brilliant troll ever, whether it's intentional or not. https://t.co/m8T6GZhU2L — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 1, 2020

One thing’s for sure:

This is going to drive Biden supporters nuts. https://t.co/qSHRk7zIoh — jon gabriel (@exjon) May 1, 2020

Most definitely.