Uh-oh, Joe Biden:

More:

Now two more sources have come forward to corroborate certain details about Reade’s claims. One of them — a former neighbor of Reade’s — has told Insider for the first time, on the record, that Reade disclosed details about the alleged assault to her in the mid-1990s.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-1990s, told Insider.

The other source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-1990s, told Insider that she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington DC had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

Read the whole thing.

Trending

Even Matt Yglesias is paying attention:

It’s not looking awesome for Biden right now.

This is indeed a big effing deal.

But don’t be surprised if they try their hardest to keep ignoring it.

And don’t be surprised if they media help them try to bury it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Business InsiderJoe BidenLorraine SanchezLynda LaCassesexual assaultTara Reade