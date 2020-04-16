For some reason, many media firefighters seem very heavily invested in the idea that hydroxychloroquine does not — and cannot — potentially be used as a treatment for COVID19.

Take NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla, for example. Last month, she couldn’t get enough of the super-shady story about the woman whose husband died after ingesting fish tank cleaner, which contained chloroquine phosphate:

It didn’t take long for the fish tank cleaner narrative to start to crumble, so naturally, Heidi had to go looking for another one.

Maybe this’ll be the Big One:

Przybyla writes:

In early April, Ligia, a 65-year-old Queens resident, was given the drug by her general practitioner after she reported having a bad cough, fever and shortness of breath. Ligia’s last name is being withheld on the request of her children.

While Ligia’s symptoms were consistent with those of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, she was never tested for the virus, her brother-in-law, Lee Levitt, told NBC News. Ligia received the drug after speaking by phone with her doctor, Levitt said. She was never evaluated in person and received no heart screening or warning about the potential side effects.

NBC News made two attempts to reach Ligia’s doctor for comment. A man who answered the office phone and identified himself as the doctor then said there’d been a misunderstanding and offered to take a message.

Levitt acknowledged that the family does not know that the drug caused Ligia’s death. The family has not received a death certificate.

Hold up … what was that last part again?

That seems like a pretty significant detail, no?

Levitt also said that Ligia was diabetic and had high blood pressure.

Bingo.

And one more bit of advice:

