And you thought the story of the couple who ingested fish tank cleaner to avoid dying from COVID19 couldn’t get weirder than the idea that drinking fish tank cleaner is a good idea.

We kind of thought so, too.

And evidently, we were wrong:

AZ woman who said she and her husband ingested a substance used to clean fish tanks after hearing Trump tout chloroquine as a cure for coronavirus has given thousands to Democratic causes via @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon – https://t.co/M0bl3ljnvB — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 30, 2020

The woman who placed enough trust in Trump to drink lethal fish tank cleaner also donated thousands to resistance groups & candidateshttps://t.co/kLtJBCkQ7O via @alanagoodman pic.twitter.com/fDzxSZuDtl — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) March 30, 2020

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Federal Election Commission records show that Wanda [the wife] has donated thousands of dollars to Democratic electoral groups and candidates over the past two years, including Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and EMILY’s List, a group that aims to elect pro-choice female candidates. Wanda told the Free Beacon that she and her husband were both Democrats, not Trump supporters. They heard about the potential benefits of chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, in news reports. She decided at the “spur of the moment” to try taking it, but reached for a fish tank cleaner in her pantry that contains chloroquine phosphate, a different and deadly form of the chemical. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for the use of chloroquine to treat coronavirus on Sunday. … Wanda does not appear to have a long history of political donations, according to FEC reports. Her contributions to Democrats rose sharply over the past few years. Her first recorded political donation was $150 to Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to FEC records. The next year she gave $550 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Since 2018, she has contributed approximately $6,000 to Democratic electoral groups.

So, mom ‘n pop didn’t like or trust Trump — mom has relatively recently gladly donated to Democratic candidates and causes — but for some reason decided that he might be onto something when they took his encouragement about the curative potential of chloroquine as an all-clear to chug fish tank cleaner?

As I was saying, she sure didn't sound like someone who thought much of Trump. https://t.co/Btunlcurlj https://t.co/HZ46nDICla — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 30, 2020

Sounds, um, fishy. — keith johnson (@keith_johnson) March 30, 2020

Something smells a little fishy, for sure.

More:

“We weren’t big supporters of [Trump], but we did see that they were using it in China and stuff,” Wanda told the Free Beacon. “And we just made a horrible, tragic mistake,” she said. “It was stupid, and it was horrible, and we should have never done it. But it’s done and now I’ve lost my husband. And my whole life was my husband.” “We didn’t think it would kill us,” she added. “We thought if anything it would help us ‘cus that’s what we’ve been hearing on the news.”

Again, why would they trust Trump (albeit completely misunderstanding him) at all on something like this?

But wait! There’s more:

At least he got served his favorite meal right before she mixed the thing clearly labeled poison into his soda. A coincidence surely, but what a consolation. pic.twitter.com/N0EVBmLTAa — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 30, 2020

Welp.