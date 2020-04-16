The COVID19 crisis has apparently been pretty good to Nancy Pelosi. It’s allowed her to hang out at home with her giant Easter basket and two $10,000-plus fridge/freezer combos stuffed with gourmet ice cream.

Amazingly, some people have been giving her a hard time for that. Well, for that and for blocking a clean increase in PPP funding.

On MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi congratulated Senate Dems on rejecting a $250 billion to shore up small businesses. “I congratulate the Senate Democrats, they went to the Floor when Mitch McConnell went in for the $250 billion. And they said they objected” @standamericanow #Shameful — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 16, 2020

As DCCC comms director, it’s kind of Cole Leiter’s job to try to spin Pelosi’s awfulness as a net positive for her. This is how he chose to do it:

.@SpeakerPelosi Pelosi having a banner week…

-gets attacked by Republican operatives for loving 🍦

-gets attacked by President Trump for RUNNING THE COUNTRY while he calls Coronavirus a hoax. The only Q: Which @jenisicecreams pint will she enjoy today as she saves the country. — Cole Leiter (@coleleiter) April 16, 2020

That’s cute, Cole. Really earning that paycheck there. How nice for you.

Another partisan hack who doesn’t care if your small business goes under. https://t.co/HSz9hchZUn — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 16, 2020

Cole is still getting a paycheck for these tweets. If you’re a small business employee who could have kept their job, Cole doesn’t cares. https://t.co/HSz9hchZUn — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 16, 2020

He really doesn’t care.

not tryna start anything but do you think running a country mean blocking aid for small businesses? — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) April 16, 2020

“Nancy Pelosi is deciding which pint of icecream to enjoy while denying Americans their paychecks!” Good one. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 16, 2020

this…is a bad tweet and you should delete it. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) April 16, 2020

Where’s the fun in that?

I’m just here to watch you get ratio’d for what has the most out of touch tweet I’ve seen in some time. — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) April 16, 2020

Should be good.

Let them eat ice cream https://t.co/ywzxArFBZP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 16, 2020