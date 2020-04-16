The COVID19 crisis has apparently been pretty good to Nancy Pelosi. It’s allowed her to hang out at home with her giant Easter basket and two $10,000-plus fridge/freezer combos stuffed with gourmet ice cream.
Amazingly, some people have been giving her a hard time for that. Well, for that and for blocking a clean increase in PPP funding.
On MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi congratulated Senate Dems on rejecting a $250 billion to shore up small businesses. “I congratulate the Senate Democrats, they went to the Floor when Mitch McConnell went in for the $250 billion. And they said they objected” @standamericanow #Shameful
As DCCC comms director, it’s kind of Cole Leiter’s job to try to spin Pelosi’s awfulness as a net positive for her. This is how he chose to do it:
.@SpeakerPelosi Pelosi having a banner week…
-gets attacked by Republican operatives for loving 🍦
-gets attacked by President Trump for RUNNING THE COUNTRY while he calls Coronavirus a hoax.
The only Q: Which @jenisicecreams pint will she enjoy today as she saves the country.
That’s cute, Cole. Really earning that paycheck there. How nice for you.
Another partisan hack who doesn’t care if your small business goes under. https://t.co/HSz9hchZUn
Cole is still getting a paycheck for these tweets. If you’re a small business employee who could have kept their job, Cole doesn’t cares. https://t.co/HSz9hchZUn
He really doesn’t care.
not tryna start anything but do you think running a country mean blocking aid for small businesses?
“Nancy Pelosi is deciding which pint of icecream to enjoy while denying Americans their paychecks!” Good one.
this…is a bad tweet and you should delete it.
Where’s the fun in that?
I’m just here to watch you get ratio’d for what has the most out of touch tweet I’ve seen in some time.
Should be good.
Let them eat ice cream https://t.co/ywzxArFBZP
And if you want to defend #NancyAntoinette here, then you’re part of the problem. People can blame you when they lose businesses they’ve spent a lifetime building. It’s on you.
