The Small Business Administration is saying that the money allocated for a first round of grants/loans to keep businesses afloat until the COVID-19 crisis is over has almost been exhausted:

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is back at home in San Francisco bragging about Democrats blocking another round of funding:

Isn’t this just special:

Trending

See! Quarantining yourself at home is as easy and delicious as blocking relief bills.

She’s so relatable…

Speaker of the people!

Obligatory:

We noticed that not many late-night hosts and journalists aren’t asking Pelosi about that. Gee, wonder why!

