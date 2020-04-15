The Small Business Administration is saying that the money allocated for a first round of grants/loans to keep businesses afloat until the COVID-19 crisis is over has almost been exhausted:

NEW: SBA expects to run out of money for emergency coronavirus loans for small businesses imminently—*this afternoon,* sources tell me. The $349 billion in the PPP program is meant to help cover payroll. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is back at home in San Francisco bragging about Democrats blocking another round of funding:

Pelosi pausing late night interviews about ice cream in her freezer to congratulate Democrats for blocking small business paychecks the night before funding runs out. This might be her “let them eat ice cream” moment. pic.twitter.com/5jXKCsG0kT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

Isn’t this just special:

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Nancy's got more flavors of ice cream than Baskin-Robbins, and that's in just one of the freezers. pic.twitter.com/S9KPNyn19S — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) April 15, 2020

See! Quarantining yourself at home is as easy and delicious as blocking relief bills.

Watch the speaker of the working class party Nancy Pelosi showing the poors how to cope in the new depression. It’s easy! You just get your massive commercial-grade freezers “re-stocked” with luxury ice cream in every flavor. https://t.co/dAZXABQGvn — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) April 15, 2020

She’s so relatable…

I honestly can't believe she is *this* tone deaf. FFS, there are a lot of people in my area who are visiting the food banks each week hoping to get enough to feed their families, and she's showing off her two spendy-ass fridges full of mail-order ice cream. Wow. https://t.co/gkxIWHzTx6 — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) April 15, 2020

Wait. I just looked it up. That shit is $12 a PINT. $48 for a gallon of ice cream? AYFKM? https://t.co/Cvat8KVdby — RBe (@RBPundit) April 15, 2020

Speaker of the people!

Google Sub Zero fridge / freezer cost — bigal64 (@bigal64) April 15, 2020

Hi. Millions of small businesses may go under while you are clowning on TV. https://t.co/cFcHOE5i6N — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 15, 2020

Sorry, but Nancy is busy showing off her well stocked double freezer with that car karaoke dude. https://t.co/mzJrFhAESn — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 15, 2020

Obligatory:

We noticed that not many late-night hosts and journalists aren’t asking Pelosi about that. Gee, wonder why!