Earlier today, we told you about Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy’s brazen attempt to pass off ChiCom propaganda as the truth about COVID19:

Despite its coronavirus lies, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says China is blameless: "The reason that we're in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did" pic.twitter.com/sQXVVPgej5 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2020

It should therefore come as no surprise to you that he also subsequently defended the ChiComs’ buddies at the WHO:

The WHO had produced 1.4 million tests by the end of February. We took none of them, because Trump decided to produce his own test, then botched the development and roll out. It wasn't the WHO that put us in the position we are today. It was our own President. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 15, 2020

How in the bloody hell has he not burst into flames yet?

To echo Jonathan Gruber, apparently Chris Murphy is counting on the stupidity of the American people.

Liar. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 15, 2020

This is factually incorrect. Why do you need to lie about this? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 15, 2020

It’s truly astounding that you expect anyone to believe this. https://t.co/xxQTe2y6gG — Heather (@dswhisperer2) April 15, 2020

Not true but hey, orange man bad so I will push out anything, even CCP propaganda — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 15, 2020

