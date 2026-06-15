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Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Nonbinary Park Ranger Fired for Hanging Trans Flag in Yosemite

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 15, 2026
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This editor noted that when DOGE kicked into gear in the second month of President Donald Trump's second term, the media posted a whole bunch of stories about park rangers. The guy with the key to the restroom was being laid off. CBS noted that a national park ranger, fired from his "dream job" on Valentine's Day, had penned an emotional, viral letter explaining that "things are not OK." CBS News also relayed the stories of two women who the National Park Service had laid off: "I cycle through being angry, sad, distressed," said one. Another laid-off park ranger announced a run for Senate because Elon Musk took his job. 

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That same month, workers at Yosemite National Park flew the American flag upside-down in distress to protest federal cuts. When Samuel Alito's wife did that after the election to piss off her Trump-hating neighbors, it was a week-long news cycle.

In May, transgender activists unveiled a massive trans flag in Yosemite from El Capitan to teach President Trump a lesson: that transgenderism is natural. In August, the park fired the park ranger behind the trans flag stunt. Park leadership told Shannon “SJ” Joslin that she “failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct” in her role by participating in the trans flag display. Joslin filed suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, but her lawsuit was just dismissed.

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Happy Pride Month!

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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