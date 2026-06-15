Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Nonbinary Park Ranger Fired for Hanging Trans Flag in Yosemite

This editor noted that when DOGE kicked into gear in the second month of President Donald Trump's second term, the media posted a whole bunch of stories about park rangers. The guy with the key to the restroom was being laid off. CBS noted that a national park ranger, fired from his "dream job" on Valentine's Day, had penned an emotional, viral letter explaining that "things are not OK." CBS News also relayed the stories of two women who the National Park Service had laid off: "I cycle through being angry, sad, distressed," said one. Another laid-off park ranger announced a run for Senate because Elon Musk took his job.

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That same month, workers at Yosemite National Park flew the American flag upside-down in distress to protest federal cuts. When Samuel Alito's wife did that after the election to piss off her Trump-hating neighbors, it was a week-long news cycle.

In May, transgender activists unveiled a massive trans flag in Yosemite from El Capitan to teach President Trump a lesson: that transgenderism is natural. In August, the park fired the park ranger behind the trans flag stunt. Park leadership told Shannon “SJ” Joslin that she “failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct” in her role by participating in the trans flag display. Joslin filed suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, but her lawsuit was just dismissed.

BREAKING UPDATE: U.S. District Judge Jennifer Thurston just DISMISSED a lawsuit brought by nonbinary Yosemite Park employee Shannon Joslin who was FIRED for hanging a trans flag at the park https://t.co/Wt4gST4JqD pic.twitter.com/7CXzs6nsND — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2026

That woman deserved to be fired. These perverts have to stop.



People can't even go to a national park without having to be proselytized about the sex lives of morons now? — Romulus☕️♟️Διώκετε τὴν ἀγάπην (@sapientiaetamor) June 15, 2026

Shamefully, the order uses her bizarre made up pronouns. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@gchristiemd) June 15, 2026

I began to read the 16 page Denial order but I had to STOP. The use of "they / them" pronouns were inserted into the otherwise logical paragraph in lieu of the logical pronouns WE ALL LEARNED in English class. The 1st time that SHE was referred to as "THEY"....I was done. DONE. — J Lew (@JLew81995180) June 15, 2026

Just reading the motion’s language with all its nonsensical pronouns make my brain hurt — Kim (@Blondishness) June 15, 2026

She now identifies as unemployed. — Bill 🇺🇸 (@Bill90346152) June 15, 2026

She must accept a binary decision. How ironic. — Kelly Youngblood (@KellYoungblood) June 15, 2026

They should also fine her. I’m sure the Yosemite Park has regulations on unsolicited political displays, including hanging flags or banners, especially on natural or cultural features. — My dog and I 🇮🇹🇨🇦 (@simo_millie) June 15, 2026

Good. Stupid gender ideologues like her need to stop trying to enforce their backwards cultish beliefs on everyone. — Jason Bourne The1st (@Jason_Bourne634) June 15, 2026

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Why do these people have such an incessant need to hang that deviant flag everywhere?

It seems so… insecure — Mason Maestro: Uncovered (@jazzzmaestro) June 15, 2026

I love the irony that the ruling was issued during the month of June — MomToJust1Cat 🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛ (@Momto2_Cats) June 15, 2026

Happy Pride Month!

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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